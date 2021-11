Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 21:28 Hits: 0

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that multidrug-resistant bacteria and bacterial spores can be killed by ultrashort-pulse lasers. The findings could lead to new ways to sterilize wounds and blood products without damaging human cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123162812.htm