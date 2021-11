Articles

Published on Friday, 19 November 2021

Joining the global effort to curb air pollution, researchers have developed computational tools to accurately assess the footprint of certain organic atmospheric pollutants. Their simulation could help government agencies keep a closer check on human-made sources of carbon-based pollutants.

