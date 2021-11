Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 11:15 Hits: 5

Researchers using mouse models found that stress hormones suppressed the innate immune system that normally protects the gut from invasive Enterobacteriaceae, a group of bacteria including E. coli which has been linked to Crohn's disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118061550.htm