Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 01:34 Hits: 2

Groundwater in California's Central Valley is at risk of being depleted by pumping too much water during and after droughts. Under a best-case scenario, the researchers found there is a high probability it would take six to eight years to fully recover overdrafted water, but current California climate projections suggest realistic recovery times are even longer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203426.htm