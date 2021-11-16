Artificial intelligence successfully predicts protein interactions

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 22:51 Hits: 0

Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) and evolutionary analysis to produce 3D models of eukaryotic protein interactions. The study identified more than 100 probable protein complexes for the first time and provided structural models for more than 700 previously uncharacterized ones. Insights into the ways pairs or groups of proteins fit together to carry out cellular processes could lead to a wealth of new drug targets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211116175100.htm