Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:51 Hits: 2

The social cost of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is the largest remaining threat to the ozone layer, is understated, concludes an international team of researchers. In their assessment, the authors write that improving the accuracy of these calculations would not only give a more accurate picture of the impact of climate change, but also spur nations to more aggressively address it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117115134.htm