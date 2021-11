Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:14 Hits: 0

A team of scientists has identified an additional force that likely contributed to a mass extinction event 250 million years ago. Its analysis of minerals in southern China indicate that volcano eruptions produced a 'volcanic winter' that drastically lowered earth's temperatures -- a change that added to the environmental effects resulting from other phenomena at the time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117161443.htm