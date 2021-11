Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:41 Hits: 0

The COP26 climate summit is about voluntary steps, not mandates and penalties. But Europe is poised to add some tough love on the side. Will it help?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1104/Europe-plans-border-tax-on-carbon.-Will-others-join-the-club?icid=rss