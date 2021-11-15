Keeping chocolate milk smooth, stable without carrageenan

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 17:35 Hits: 4

Fat-free chocolate milk processed for the first time with high-pressure jet technology exhibits enhanced viscosity, stabilizing cocoa particles in the fluid and eliminating the need for adding a controversial emulsifier. That's the conclusion of a team of researchers, whose study suggests that the new technology can preclude the use of carrageenan in chocolate milk. The widely used food additive -- which helps keep the liquid smooth and well-mixed even after days sitting on a store shelf -- is not desired by many consumers, especially in organic chocolate milk.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211115123515.htm