The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Quantum confinement discovered in porous nano-photocatalyst

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Green hydrogen production from solar water splitting has attracted a great deal of interest in recent years because hydrogen is a fuel of high energy density. A research team discovered the quantum confinement effect in a photocatalyst of a 3D-ordered macroporous structure. The quantum confinement effect was found to enable hydrogen production under visible light. The findings offer an option for addressing energy and environmental challenges.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211112122528.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version