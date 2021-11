Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:38 Hits: 2

Need another reason to cut back on sugary foods and drinks, apart from an expanding waistline? They're not helping the environment, contributing to a higher cropland, water scarcity and ecological footprint, according to a new review.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211105103801.htm