Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 15:52 Hits: 7

Mechanical engineers have devised a technique of 'crystal capillary origami' where salt crystals spontaneously encapsulate liquid droplets. The process offers a new method of nanostructure encapsulation for applications in food industries, drug delivery and even medical devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104115256.htm