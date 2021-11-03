Autonomous robotic rover helps scientists with long-term monitoring of deep-sea carbon cycle and climate change

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 19:08 Hits: 5

For the past seven years, an autonomous robotic rover, Benthic Rover II, has been continuously operational 225 kilometers off the coast of central California and 4,000 meters below the ocean's surface. This innovative mobile laboratory has further revealed the role of the deep sea in cycling carbon. The data collected by this rover are fundamental to understanding the impacts of climate change on the ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103150809.htm