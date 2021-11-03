The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Autonomous robotic rover helps scientists with long-term monitoring of deep-sea carbon cycle and climate change

For the past seven years, an autonomous robotic rover, Benthic Rover II, has been continuously operational 225 kilometers off the coast of central California and 4,000 meters below the ocean's surface. This innovative mobile laboratory has further revealed the role of the deep sea in cycling carbon. The data collected by this rover are fundamental to understanding the impacts of climate change on the ocean.

