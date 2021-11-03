The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

History of insect invasions offer insight into the future

Category: Climate

Results from a recently published study suggest that efforts to reduce biological hitchhiking on live plant imports, often referred to as 'biosecurity,' are working. However, more than a century of invasion by Hemiptera insects also suggests that increased trade might offset the effects of improved biosecurity. As many as 25 percent of invading Hemiptera insects may have yet to be detected in the nation's forests and agricultural fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103155127.htm

