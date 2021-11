Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:51 Hits: 4

It’s America’s biggest dam removal project. But can farmers, Native Americans, and salmon all walk – or swim – away happy?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1018/Untaming-a-river-The-stakes-behind-America-s-largest-dam-removal?icid=rss