Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 14:54 Hits: 7

New examinations of skeletons and animal embryos have allowed researchers to discover how mammals developed protruding, flexible noses. This study contributes to uncovering the origin of mammals' strong sense of smell and creates the potential for new animal models, like chickens or frogs, that are often used in lab experiments to investigate facial development disorders such as cleft palate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211101105421.htm