Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 16:17 Hits: 7

Hailed as the first major step toward change in the U.N. climate conference, more than 100 nations pledged to end deforestation by the next decade. Trees are important for absorbing and storing carbon dioxide, serving as one of the world’s major carbon sinks.

