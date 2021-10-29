The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Morro Bay seagrass loss causes change in fish populations

The loss of seagrass habitat caused a dramatic shift in fish species in Morro Bay. Areas once covered with lush seagrass meadows and unique fish species are now home to muddy-seafloor-loving flatfish. The research team saw decreasing numbers of seagrass-specialist fish species, and an increase in flatfishes like the speckled sanddab and staghorn sculpin. The loss of eelgrass habitat along the California coast presents a problem for species that depend on seagrass.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029134032.htm

