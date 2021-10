Articles

Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Utah’s Great Salt Lake plays a crucial ecological role in the region but is currently facing its lowest level of water since 1847. Environmentalists have achieved some success securing water rights for the lake and are pushing for more to safeguard its future.

