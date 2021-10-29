Drones show promise in speeding up communication with underwater robots for ocean surveys

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Researchers have investigated the performance capability of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a communication platform with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for ocean and seafloor monitoring research. Studies suggest that UAVs exhibit suitable communication performance for underwater measurement up to approximately 1 km from the shore, owing to their operation speed, robust hovering control, and stability against sea-surface sway. Further studies are necessary for more complicated applications.

