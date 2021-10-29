The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Drones show promise in speeding up communication with underwater robots for ocean surveys

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Researchers have investigated the performance capability of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a communication platform with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for ocean and seafloor monitoring research. Studies suggest that UAVs exhibit suitable communication performance for underwater measurement up to approximately 1 km from the shore, owing to their operation speed, robust hovering control, and stability against sea-surface sway. Further studies are necessary for more complicated applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029114014.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version