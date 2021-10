Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 14:31 Hits: 2

Rivers flowing from the Tibetan Plateau and the surrounding high Asian mountains which support one-third of the world's population have experienced rapid increases in annual water and sediment runoff since the 1990s, and the volume of sediment washed downstream could more than double by 2050 under the worst-case scenario, a team of scientists has found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029103122.htm