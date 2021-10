Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:36 Hits: 3

Palaeoanthropologists have announced the naming of a new species of human ancestor, Homo bodoensis. This species lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, around half a million years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211028143648.htm