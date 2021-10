Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 0

A climate change report published by the U.N. Environment Program, released Wednesday, shows that most major oil and gas producers plan to increase production into 2030. But to keep global warming at bay, the study says, production needs to be halved.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1020/As-Glasgow-summit-nears-fossil-fuel-production-still-rising?icid=rss