Termite brains can grow in anticipation of a single moment of flight and light

In a dampwood termite colony only a select few will, quite literally, see the light. The insects are unique due to their mating flights and the adaptability of their role within the colony, which is based on the overall needs of the group. King and queen termites must leave the nest and are the only members to go outside -- briefly --to partner off and tunnel into a new location to start another colony. Researchers investigated how this group of individuals, who are destined to leave the nest, evolve differently in the brain region that processes vision.

