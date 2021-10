Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:09 Hits: 11

The first-ever Africa-wide assessment of great apes -- gorillas, bonobos and chimpanzees -- finds that human factors, including roads, population density and GDP, determine abundance more than ecological factors such as forest cover.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211021120949.htm