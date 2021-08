Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 18:27 Hits: 1

The estimated impact on water quality is more pronounced during the period when wells generate large amounts of flowback and produced water, and where water monitors are closest to wells. More data is needed to better understand the full extent of the impact.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210819142722.htm