New breakthrough in research into old insect exoskeletons

Researchers have isolated genetic material from exuviae (discarded exoskeletons) left after insects like cicadas molt. The researchers tested five different methods of amplifying the DNA sample by PCR, and were able to isolate nuclear DNA of good enough quality for repetitive loci known as microsatellites to be genotyped. This work is a significant contribution to insect sciences because these methods can be used for any insect species that molts.

