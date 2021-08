Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 August 2021

Researchers built a microscope system that can image over a million cells at once. The technology allowed the team to simultaneously observe the actions of individual cells as well as the global features of cell populations. This research may significantly increase the ability of scientists to study rare cellular functions.

