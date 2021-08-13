Big Thanks and Best Wishes to Mat Hope

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 23:08 Hits: 1

For almost five years, DeSmog has been fortunate to have had the clever and capable Mat Hope leading our UK team and investigations, but today is his last day.

Our team is so incredibly grateful for his many and varied editorial and strategic contributions since he joined DeSmog UK in October 2016. Among the articles, investigations, and projects that have benefited from his work include the following:

Mat may be moving on from his role as DeSmog’s Special Projects and Investigations Editor to the next adventure, but he will still be working to hold those responsible for climate change to account. He will be missed by his DeSmog colleagues!