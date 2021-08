Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 15:11 Hits: 2

A new study shows that disappearing sea ice is a significant element of the food web supporting female walruses and their dependent young in the Arctic's Chukchi Sea. Researchers were able to trace biomarkers that are unique to algae growing within sea ice to connect marine mammals with a food source that is rapidly diminishing in the face of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210820111104.htm