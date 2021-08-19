The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study of tyrannosaur braincases shows more variation than previously thought

Scientists have used CT scans to digitally reconstruct the brain, inner ear, and surrounding bones (known as the braincase) of two well-preserved Daspletosaurus specimens. This massive tyrannosaur lived in the coastal forest of what is now Alberta around 75 million years ago -- preceding the more famous T. rex by about 10 million years. Their results suggest that dinosaur brains, and the bones enclosing and protecting, them vary more than previously thought within species, or among closely related species.

