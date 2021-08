Articles

If you're a male chimp looking for love -- or offspring -- it pays to make friends with other males. A study examined why male chimpanzees form close relationships with each other, and found that male chimpanzees that build strong bonds with the alpha male of the group, or with a large network of other males, are more successful at siring offspring.

