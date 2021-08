Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:13 Hits: 6

Recent research has found that changes in the gut microbiota -- the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that live in the intestines -- can alter the brain and behavior. A new study could elucidate how and why that phenomenon occurs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210817131335.htm