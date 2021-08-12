Low-cost 3D method rapidly measures disease impacts on Florida’s coral reefs

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 13:27 Hits: 0

A low-cost and rapid 3D technique is helping scientists to gain insight into the colony- and community-level dynamics of the poorly understood stony coral tissue loss disease responsible for widespread coral death throughout the Tropical Western Atlantic. They adapted Structure-from-Motion (SfM) photogrammetry to generate 3D models for tracking lesion progression and impacts on diseased coral colonies. They combined traditional diver surveys with 3D colony fate-tracking to determine the impacts of disease on coral colonies throughout Southeast Florida.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210812092744.htm