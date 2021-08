Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:17 Hits: 10

Today’s declaration of a Lake Mead shortage signals the scale of drought in the Southwest. It also reflects the power of cooperative planning.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0816/Water-shortage-spans-the-Southwest-but-so-does-water-progress?icid=rss