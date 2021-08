Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:20 Hits: 1

A gene called PfAP2-HS allows the malaria parasite to defend itself from adverse conditions in the host, including febrile temperatures, according to new research. The study resolves a long-standing question on how the parasite responds to changes in its environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210816112058.htm