Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

Disappearing habitats and use of pesticides are driving the loss of pollinator species around the world, posing a threat to 'ecosystem services' that provide food and wellbeing to many millions – particularly in the Global South – as well as billions of dollars in crop productivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210816112104.htm