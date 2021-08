Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 14:43 Hits: 1

It was long assumed that cyanobacteria were mainly responsible for fixing nitrogen on early Earth, thus making nitrogen available to the biosphere. Researchers now show that purple sulfur bacteria could have contributed substantially to nitrogen fixation under the conditions prevailing in the Proterozoic ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806104339.htm