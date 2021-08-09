The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change ‘double whammy’ could kill off fish species

New study of 150 million years of fish evolution provides first evidence to support scientific theory that commonly-eaten fish species will become smaller as waters warm under climate change. However, it reveals unexpected finding that they will also produce fewer new species, meaning they will be less able to move to more suitable environments and to adapt through evolution, as the planet warms faster than ever.

