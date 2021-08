Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 15:54 Hits: 1

Access to modern, reliable, and affordable energy services is a must for development and ensuring a decent quality of life. Researchers used a novel bottom-up approach to analyze how access to energy services may evolve over time under different scenarios of socioeconomic growth and policy scenarios that meet climate mitigation goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805115422.htm