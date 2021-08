Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

Researchers have found that a machine learning algorithm can predict the location of actin-associated proteins in lamellipodia and other subcellular structures based solely on the location of actin itself. This approach could be useful for rapid analysis of microscopy images, and potentially as a substitute for using fluorescent stains to detect proteins within cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805115445.htm