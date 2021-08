Articles

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021

Phytoplankton are the foundation of ocean ecosystems: like rainforests, they consume carbon from the atmosphere, form the basis of the marine food web and have a decisive influence on fish abundance and global climate. A recent study provides new insights into the complex biogeochemical processes at the base of the marine ecosystem.

