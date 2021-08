Articles

A research team has designed nanocontainers made of sugar and protein components. These containers are taken up by cells through natural processes and can thereby transport substances that normally cannot penetrate the cell membrane -- such as drugs or labelled substances for the investigation of cell functions -- into cells.

