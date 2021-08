Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 14:43 Hits: 0

There is enough water on our planet, but by far the largest part is salt water that is unsuitable as drinking water. Therefore, especially in dry regions of the earth, the search for new freshwater resources is very active. An international team of researchers has now discovered strong evidence of a groundwater deposit off the coast of Malta.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210806104351.htm