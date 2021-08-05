The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Up to 85 per cent of historical salmon habitat lost in Lower Fraser region

Category: Climate Hits: 1

For perhaps the first time ever, researchers have mapped out the true extent of habitat loss for salmon in the Lower Fraser River, one of the most important spawning and rearing grounds for Pacific salmon in B.C. Salmon have lost access to as much as 85 per cent of their historical floodplain habitat -- the biologically rich wetlands next to a river or stream that typically harbor wildlife -- due to dikes and similar infrastructure, say researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805115525.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version