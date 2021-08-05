Using two CRISPR enzymes, a COVID diagnostic in only 20 minutes

Category: Climate Hits: 2Today's gold standard for COVID diagnostics is qRT-PCR, but turnaround is typically more than a day. Newer assays using CRISPR enzymes require initial amplification of RNA, requiring special equipment not available in doctors' offices, workplaces, etc. By combining two different CRISPR-Cas enzymes -- Cas13 and Csm6 -- researchers have created a point of care diagnostic that provides results in under an hour, often in 20 minutes.
