The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Using two CRISPR enzymes, a COVID diagnostic in only 20 minutes

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Today's gold standard for COVID diagnostics is qRT-PCR, but turnaround is typically more than a day. Newer assays using CRISPR enzymes require initial amplification of RNA, requiring special equipment not available in doctors' offices, workplaces, etc. By combining two different CRISPR-Cas enzymes -- Cas13 and Csm6 -- researchers have created a point of care diagnostic that provides results in under an hour, often in 20 minutes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805133804.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version