Leaping squirrels! Parkour is one of their many feats of agility

Biologists tested free-ranging squirrels to determine how quickly they adapt to the bendiness of their launching branch in order to successfully land. The squirrels learned within a few trials to leap no matter how bendy, but have a failsafe to stick the landing: claws. They also innovated, bounding off vertical surfaces to extend their range, just as parkouring humans. Incorporating such control could improve robot agility.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805141121.htm

