Promoting biodiversity-friendly landscapes - beyond organic farming

Is organic farming the only alternative to conventional agriculture to promote biodiversity in agricultural landscapes? An international research team questions this. According to the authors, a landscape mosaic of natural habitats and small-scale and diverse cultivated areas is the key to promoting biodiversity on a large scale in both conventional and organic agriculture. They state that political decision-makers will have to recognize this in order to achieve a corresponding paradigm shift in agriculture.

