Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

Using a CeO2 catalyst, researchers develop an effective catalytic process for the direct synthesis of polycarbonate diols without the need for dehydrating agents. The high yield, high selective process has CO2 blown at atmospheric pressure to evaporate excess water by-product allowing for a catalytic process that can be used with any substrate with a boiling point higher than water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210729143455.htm