Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021

Using nearly a decade of satellite data, researchers have uncovered "milky seas" in a way they've never been seen before -- a rare and fascinating oceanic bioluminescent phenomenon detected by a highly sensitive spaceborne low-light sensor.

